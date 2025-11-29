Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

