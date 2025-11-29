Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skeena Resources by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 199,654 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.25. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

