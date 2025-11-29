Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8.08. Approximately 10,969,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 2,522,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70.

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.01.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Featured Articles

