SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE SPNT opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $755.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

