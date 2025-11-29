Orange (ORANY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2392 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Orange Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Orange stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.