First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

