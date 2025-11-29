First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.