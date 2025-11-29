Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 330,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

