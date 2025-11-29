MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $82.80 on Friday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 135,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
