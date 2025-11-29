Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $21.52 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
