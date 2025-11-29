Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $21.52 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

