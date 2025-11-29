Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 and last traded at GBX 1.65. 2,824,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,059,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.

Surface Transforms Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a market cap of £23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.62.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Marr bought 300,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £6,000. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

