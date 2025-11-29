IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. IOST has a total market cap of $64.00 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,526.03 or 0.99730808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2019. IOST’s total supply is 47,057,670,693 coins and its circulating supply is 29,530,261,865 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/iost. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

