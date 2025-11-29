Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.6%

Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The stock has a market cap of C$753.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.81. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$11.15.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

About Financial 15 Split

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.