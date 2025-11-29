Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.6%
Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The stock has a market cap of C$753.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.81. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$11.15.
About Financial 15 Split
