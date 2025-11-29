Saga (SAGA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.31 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and $10.31 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,526.03 or 0.99730808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,083,503,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,479,550 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. The official message board for Saga is medium.com/sagaxyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,083,480,447 with 319,470,363 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.08136545 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,439,112.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

