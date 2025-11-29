BUILDon (B) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.87 Million

BUILDon (B) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One BUILDon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BUILDon has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.15462261 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,577,068.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

