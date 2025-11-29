Pocket Network Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,376,850,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is pocket.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

