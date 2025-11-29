Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Head to Head Analysis

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Free Report) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aftermaster and Koss”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koss $13.49 million 3.49 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -498.40

Analyst Recommendations

Aftermaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Koss.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aftermaster and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 0.00 Koss 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Aftermaster’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aftermaster is more favorable than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster N/A N/A N/A Koss -6.94% -2.85% -2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Aftermaster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company markets through domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. It exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

