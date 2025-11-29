Comparing American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Power Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get American Power Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Power Group and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cosan 2 2 1 0 1.80

Valuation and Earnings

Cosan has a consensus target price of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 93.59%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than American Power Group.

This table compares American Power Group and Cosan”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Power Group $3.36 million 2.73 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Cosan $42.57 billion 0.05 -$1.75 billion ($1.48) -3.30

American Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosan.

Profitability

This table compares American Power Group and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Power Group N/A N/A N/A Cosan -28.08% -27.61% -8.25%

About American Power Group

(Get Free Report)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.