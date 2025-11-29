Analyzing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECARX and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ECARX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 1 0 1 0 2.00 SOS 1 0 0 0 1.00

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.34%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ECARX has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and SOS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $761.90 million 0.89 -$127.73 million ($0.22) -8.30 SOS $231.42 million 0.04 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -9.05% N/A -13.94% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ECARX beats SOS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack. The company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Black Sesame Technologies. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.