Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price objective on Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 194,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,552.28. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares in the company, valued at $1,713.30. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

