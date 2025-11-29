Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 81,431 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 81,431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in HP by 143.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

