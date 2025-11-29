Brokerages Set New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein purchased 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,746,981.46. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,443 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,764,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 346,508 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 68.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 266.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 251,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

