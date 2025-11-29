West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 279.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.