West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
