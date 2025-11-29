Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globavend in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globavend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globavend presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Globavend alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GVH

Globavend Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GVH opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. Globavend has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $364.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 355.92% of Globavend at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.