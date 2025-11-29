Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

