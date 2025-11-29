Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $165,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $265.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

