Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 115,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Visionstate

(Get Free Report)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.