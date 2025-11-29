Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $711,387,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

