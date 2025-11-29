Norges Bank Invests $695.22 Million in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,318,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,215,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Cencora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $368.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $377.54.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

