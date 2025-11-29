JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Lifted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 368.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,803,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,493,000 after acquiring an additional 232,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

