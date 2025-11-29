Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 10th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Essent Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE ESNT opened at $62.76 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

