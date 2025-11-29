Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after buying an additional 215,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $209.23 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,501 shares of company stock valued at $369,601,580 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

