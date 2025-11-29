Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 41,114 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

