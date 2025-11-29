Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,467 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,551,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

