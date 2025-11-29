Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 34,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 37,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

