New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.59 and a 200-day moving average of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

