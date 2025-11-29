Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $28.28

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.3889.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

