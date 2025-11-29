StepStone Group LP Increases Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Rubrik makes up approximately 10.7% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after buying an additional 580,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 200.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 58,258 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $243,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,682.46. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,299.10. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

