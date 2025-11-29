New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $341.82 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $341,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

