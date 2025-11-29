Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $178,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $567,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,047,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $371.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.32. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

