New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $159,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183,641 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Amphenol by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

