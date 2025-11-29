SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSEZY stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

