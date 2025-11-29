Zacks Research Downgrades Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Alfa Laval Trading Up 1.5%
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
