iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after buying an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $88.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

