Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.