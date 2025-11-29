Zacks Research Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Hold”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.