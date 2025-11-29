Reviewing Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Flight Centre”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden $1.04 billion 5.27 -$22.44 million ($0.98) -232.68 Flight Centre $1.80 billion 0.99 $70.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flight Centre has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden.

68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden and Flight Centre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden 1 3 6 0 2.50 Flight Centre 0 0 1 1 3.50

Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus price target of $260.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Flight Centre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden -2.31% -1.76% -1.60% Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flight Centre beats Madison Square Garden on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

