Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAKE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

