Analysts Set Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) PT at $74.25

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Semler Scientific by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 130.80% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

