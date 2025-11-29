Norges Bank Buys Shares of 12,004,467 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,004,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

